Marine Link
Thursday, June 24, 2021
SUBSCRIBE

Shipbuilding; NSRP Elects New Officers

Maritime Activity Reports, Inc.

June 24, 2021

  • Tom Perrine
  • Chris Waaler
  • Don Hamadyk
  • Tom Perrine Tom Perrine
  • Chris Waaler Chris Waaler
  • Don Hamadyk Don Hamadyk

The National Shipbuilding Research Program (NSRP) has announced the election of new officers to its Executive Control Board (ECB).

Tom Perrine, Vice President of Engineering at Austal USA in Mobile, Ala. has been elected as ECB Chair for a two-year term, effective May 2021. Perrine earned his undergraduate degree in Naval Architecture from the University of Michigan and is a licensed professional engineer. 

He succeeds Don Hamadyk, Director of Program Development and Integration at Huntington Ingalls Industries’ Newport News Shipbuilding division in Newport News, Va.

Hamadyk will be part of the ECB Operating Committee, which also includes the ECB Chair and Vice Chair. Chris Waaler, Vice President, Engineering at General Dynamics Bath Iron Works in Bath, Maine, has been elected to the ECB Vice Chair position – also for a two-year term effective May 2021.


Offshore Wind is the focus of this special April 2021 eMag edition from Maritime Reporter & Engineering News (MR), combining the resources of MR + sister-publications Marine News and Offshore Engineer
Read the Magazine

Winning the Next Event

Inside the Red-Hot Offshore Wind Market
Maritime Reporter E-News subscription

Maritime Reporter E-News is the maritime industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email five times per week

Subscribe for Maritime Reporter E-News