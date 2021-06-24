Shipbuilding; NSRP Elects New Officers

The National Shipbuilding Research Program (NSRP) has announced the election of new officers to its Executive Control Board (ECB).

Tom Perrine, Vice President of Engineering at Austal USA in Mobile, Ala. has been elected as ECB Chair for a two-year term, effective May 2021. Perrine earned his undergraduate degree in Naval Architecture from the University of Michigan and is a licensed professional engineer.

He succeeds Don Hamadyk, Director of Program Development and Integration at Huntington Ingalls Industries’ Newport News Shipbuilding division in Newport News, Va.

Hamadyk will be part of the ECB Operating Committee, which also includes the ECB Chair and Vice Chair. Chris Waaler, Vice President, Engineering at General Dynamics Bath Iron Works in Bath, Maine, has been elected to the ECB Vice Chair position – also for a two-year term effective May 2021.



