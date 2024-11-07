Shipbuilding Shares Soar After Trump, Yoon Call

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol spoke with Donald Trump on Thursday and congratulated him on winning the U.S. presidency on the "Make America Great Again" slogan as officials in Seoul worked to prepare for "significant" economic changes.

Yoon and Trump held a 12-minute phone call and discussed the close security and economic ties of their two countries across all areas, a senior South Korean official said on Thursday.

South Korea's ambassador to the United States also visited Trump's Mar-a-Lago home in Florida to meet with members of the president-elect's camp, the foreign ministry said.

Trump's election has renewed attention in South Korea on his "America First" foreign policy plans and how his unpredictable style will play out in his second term.

Officials worked past midnight on Wednesday to prepare for changes expected from U.S. policies, with the Bank of Korea and think tanks seeing a potential hit to exports if the U.S. hikes tariffs.

Meetings at the trade ministry that began in the hours after Trump's victory led to back-to-back discussions early on Thursday as South Korea's economic chiefs weighed the impact on exports of potential tariffs.

"Should policy stance that has been stressed by president-elect Trump become realized, the impact on our economy is expected to be significant," Finance Minister Choi Sang-mok said at a Wednesday meeting with trade and foreign ministers.

South Korea would probably suffer less than China, Mexico and the European Union, but Asia's fourth-largest economy could be forced into another renegotiation of its bilateral free trade agreement with Washington, according to Kim Young-gui, an economist at the Korea Institute for International Economic Policy (KIEP).

South Korea's exports could fall a cumulative $44.8 billion over several years, shrinking its economy an estimated 0.67%, should Trump follow through with his universal tariffs pledge, a report by the KIEP said last week.

Trump has pledged to impose tariffs of as much as 60% on China and a universal 10% tariff on imports from all countries.

China and the U.S. are South Korea's top two trading partners because of its focus on chips, cars and petrochemicals.

Deputy National Security Adviser Kim Tae-hyo said Trump noted South Korea's success in shipbuilding and vessel maintenance during the call with Yoon, and said he looked forward to discussing how South Korea could aid the American shipbuilding industry.

Shares in shipbuilders HD Hyundai Heavy Industries and Hanwha Ocean rose more than 10%, while Samsung Heavy Industries gained 9%, after Trump's comment was reported.

Yoon and Trump also shared concerns over North Korea's deployment of troops to Russia in its war against Ukraine and its continued military provocations such as ballistic missile launches, and agreed to try to meet in person soon, Deputy National Security Adviser Kim told reporters.

Yoon will need to find a way to use their personal friendship to advance Seoul's interests, said Duyeon Kim of the Center for a New American Security.

"This might be the only way to avert devastating consequences and surprises in the alliance relationship - including South Korean questions about Washington's defense commitment - that we currently assume would happen based on Trump's harsh rhetoric against allies and transactional style," she said.

Yoon has pushed for closer security ties with Washington and for greater three-way cooperation together with Japan.

Yoon told Trump the success of three-way cooperation between South Korea, Japan and the United States was due in part to the foundation laid by Trump's first presidency.

Trump has accused South Korea, a key Asian ally, of getting a "free-ride" on U.S. military power and demanded it pay far more of the cost of keeping American troops in the country to counter the threat of aggression by North Korea.

