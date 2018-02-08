MES, TSUNEISHI Form Shipbuilding Alliance

Two more Japanese shipyards have formed a business alliance as the nation’s shipbuilders continue to struggle against an industry downturn.

Mitsui Engineering & Shipbuilding Co., Ltd. (MES) and TSUNEISHI Shipbuilding Co., Ltd. say they will collaborate on commercial shipbuilding and design, becoming the latest in a string of Japanese shipbuilders to form similar partnerships in attempts to better compete with yards in China and South Korea.

The two companies are still discussing specific conditions for the agreement, but say they will remain independent.

“The purpose of the cooperation is to attain continuous growth of the shipbuilding business through collaboration between the two companies in building up design and development capacity and cost competitiveness and in obtaining more orders while maintaining their respective independence in management,” MES said in a press release.