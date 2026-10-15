Shipnext Adds Business Networking Features to Digital Freight Platform

Belgium-based Shipnext has introduced business networking capabilities to its digital shipping marketplace, enabling charterers, brokers, carriers and cargo owners to communicate and exchange freight information within a single platform.



Launched October 16, 2026, the new functionality integrates professional networking with Shipnext's existing freight-matching, cargo and fleet-positioning tools, aiming to reduce the industry's reliance on email for exchanging cargo availability, vessel schedules and freight information.



The platform now supports open and closed group chats, allowing shipping professionals to establish business connections, share market intelligence and discuss cargo and vessel availability within dedicated industry communities.



According to Shipnext, more than 1,000 chartering professionals have already joined its networking environment.



The company argues that traditional email-based communication creates inefficiencies in freight markets, where cargo requirements, vessel positions and schedules are frequently exchanged through fragmented correspondence.



Shipnext's approach draws comparisons to the traditional Baltic Exchange trading model, bringing shipping professionals together in a centralized digital marketplace.



Earlier in 2026, Shipnext integrated CMA CGM's bookable freight services and schedules, expanding its coverage across containerized shipping alongside dry bulk, wet bulk, breakbulk and oversized cargo.



By combining freight transactions, market data and professional communication, Shipnext aims to streamline commercial shipping operations while providing a dedicated networking environment for the global maritime trading community.





Image courtesy Shipnext