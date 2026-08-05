Shipping Companies Release Joint Letter Regarding Strait of Hormuz Fees

An international group of shipping trade associations has sent a letter to UN Secretary General, António Guterres and IMO Secretary General, Arsenio Dominguez, calling for no compulsory tolls or charges to be introduced in the Strait of Hormuz and beyond. The letter is as follows:





Dear Secretaries General,

We are writing to you to reiterate our concerns regarding the potential imposition of tolls or service fees in the Strait of Hormuz.

As the International Maritime Organization has highlighted repeatedly, since the beginning of the conflict seafarers have been operating in an environment of heightened uncertainty, with some sustaining injuries and tragically losing their lives while carrying out their work at sea. The safety of seafarers who make global trade possible should be non-negotiable.

So too must be freedom of navigation. The ability of merchant ships to navigate international waterways safely, predictably and without unnecessary impediment is fundamental to resilient supply chains, economic stability and energy security.

Introducing compulsory charges for transit, or service fees that are a toll in all but name, through the Strait of Hormuz would represent a significant departure from established international practice. Beyond the immediate financial implications for global trade, it would establish a precedent that could undermine the internationally recognised legal framework governing straits used for international navigation and transit passage. Once such a precedent is established, it becomes increasingly difficult to resist similar measures elsewhere, creating uncertainty for international shipping and global commerce.

Any additional costs imposed on maritime transport inevitably flow through international supply chains. These consequences extend beyond shipping costs, contributing to higher energy prices, higher inflation, and higher economic uncertainty.

Ultimately, these impacts will carry a human cost, affecting livelihoods around the world. It is vital that we continue supporting the preservation of freedom of navigation as the foundation of international maritime governance.

As discussions regarding regional security and conflict resolution take place, we must ensure that internationally recognised rights of navigation are not compromised or used as part of broader political negotiations.

We stand ready to work with the International Maritime Organization and the wider United Nations to ensure that long-established legal principles governing international straits, that are protected under international law, most notably through the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS), are not weakened or altered.