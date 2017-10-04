Safe and Green Cargo Shipping

The collaboration between all stakeholders to ensure the safe and environmentally sound transport of goods was a key message delivered by International Maritime Organization (IMO)’s Jack Westwood Booth at the recent International Cargo Handling Co-ordination Association (ICHCA) 65th Anniversary Conference, Las Palmas, Gran Canarias, Spain (2 October).

Reflecting the World Maritime Day Theme – “Connecting, ships, ports and people” - IMO’s work in collaboration with government and industry to develop and implement regulations specific to the entire cargo supply chain, including goods packed in containers, was outlined.

“The first step in preventing unsafe conditions at sea and in port starts with the shipper of the goods to be transported. Whether designing a ship, boarding passengers, training ship crews and shoreside personnel, inspecting safety equipment or packing and loading a sea container, how well these and other shoreside activities are carried out will directly affect the safety of those involved well before a ship ever sets sail. This is why, after nearly 60 years, the IMO regulatory framework for shipping is comprehensive and logically addresses matters related to shoreside activities,” Mr. Westwood Booth said.

On behalf of IMO, Mr Westwood Both accepted the John Strang A.O. Memorial Award, which recognizes IMO for its achievements related to cargo handling operations.