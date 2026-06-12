Shipping Industry Leaders Condemn Recent Attacks on Seafarers

BIMCO, the International Chamber of Shipping (ICS), INTERCARGO and INTERTANKO unanimously condemns recent attacks on seafarers and commercial shipping in and around the Strait of Hormuz.

According to the International Maritime Organization (IMO), the organization has verified 46 attacks on international shipping in and around the Strait of Hormuz since February 28, 2026, with 14 confirmed seafarer fatalities.

There is grave concern about the recent escalation of the conflict which puts the lives of our seafarers at risk, compromises the safety of international shipping and restricts freedom of navigation.

Commercial ships and their crews are civilian in nature and form the backbone of global trade. The seafarers on board often have no say regarding which cargoes are transported or the routes taken.

Seafarers should never be collateral damage, victims or instruments of political or military pressure. Attacks on merchant ships constitute a direct challenge to the fundamental principle of freedom of navigation which is essential to the global economy and enshrined in international law. Acts of war, including enforcement of blockades, should always be done in accordance with the Law of Armed Conflict. This also includes using only the force necessary and taking all feasible precautions to avoid or minimize civilian harm.

Rebuilding confidence in the safety of the Strait of Hormuz will require not only an end to attacks, but also clear demonstrations of restraint and adherence to international law by all parties.

BIMCO, the International Chamber of Shipping (ICS), INTERCARGO and INTERTANKO therefore call on all parties involved to:

Urgently pay attention to the safety of seafarers.

Immediately cease attacks on commercial vessels.

Exercise restraint and proportionality in all military operations.

Respect the rights to freedom of navigation enshrined in international law.

Work towards a de-escalation of tensions and restoration of safe maritime transit.

For the safety of seafarers, we call on shipowners to assess the developing situation carefully and place top priority on crew safety when instructions are received from warring parties.