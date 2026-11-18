Nine major international shipping associations have issued a joint appeal to governments to reach agreement on global greenhouse gas (GHG) regulations, warning that continued regulatory uncertainty could undermine investment in alternative fuels, fleet renewal and maritime decarbonization.

The statement comes ahead of the International Maritime Organization's Marine Environment Protection Committee (MEPC 85), scheduled to meet in London from November 30 to December 4, 2026.

The organizations—BIMCO, CLIA, IBIA, ICS, INTERCARGO, INTERFERRY, INTERTANKO, IPTA and the World Shipping Council—represent the global commercial shipping fleet across virtually every major maritime sector.

While reaffirming support for the IMO's 2023 GHG Strategy, which targets net-zero emissions by or around 2050, the associations emphasized that future regulations must be practical, enforceable and economically achievable.

Central to their position is the need for a single global framework that applies equally to ships regardless of flag, ownership or trade. The organizations cautioned against fragmented regional or national regulations that could impose duplicate compliance requirements or multiple charges on the same emissions.

The statement also calls for regulations that reward verified emissions reductions, incentivize investment in commercially viable alternative fuels and provide flexible compliance mechanisms for shipowners.

The associations acknowledged that zero and near-zero GHG fuels and technologies remain commercially unavailable for much of the existing global fleet, making realistic transition pathways essential.

Shipowners have already invested billions of dollars in alternative-fuel-capable vessels and emerging technologies, but further investment depends on regulatory certainty and the availability of competitively priced alternative fuels at scale.

The organizations urged IMO member states to engage constructively with competing proposals and develop a technology-neutral framework supported by clear technical guidance, including fuel certification and lifecycle emissions assessment.

They stressed that an agreement is needed as soon as practicable to provide the investment confidence necessary for shipping's energy transition.



