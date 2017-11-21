Marine Link
Wednesday, November 22, 2017

Diana Shipping Reports 3Q Loss of $24.5 million

November 21, 2017

Photo: Diana Shipping

Photo: Diana Shipping

 Greece-based Diana Shipping inc. (DSX) on Tuesday reported a loss of $24.5 million in its third quarter of of 2017. Its net loss attributed to common stockholders was $25.9 million.

 
This compares to a net loss of $78.3 million and net loss attributed to common stockholders of $79.8 million for the third quarter of 2016.
 
The loss is including an $8.4 million impairment loss on the m/v Melite which was sold for scrap in October 2017 after her grounding in July 2017 and the receipt from the insurers of the insured value. 
 
Time charter revenues were $43.9 million for the third quarter of 2017, compared to $27.1 million for the same quarter of 2016. The increase in time charter revenues was due to increased average time charter rates achieved for the Company’s vessels during the quarter and increased revenues resulting from the enlargement of the fleet.
 
Net loss and net loss attributed to common stockholders for the nine months ended September 30, 2017 amounted to $74.8 million and $79.1 million, respectively. This compares to a net loss and net loss attributed to common stockholders of $141.0 million and $145.3 million, respectively, for the same period of 2016. 
 
Time charter revenues were $113.0 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2017, compared to $86.2 million for the same period of 2016.
 
Email
Maritime Reporter Magazine Cover Nov 2017 - The Workboat Edition

Maritime Reporter and Engineering News’ first edition was published in New York City in 1883 and became our flagship publication in 1939. It is the world’s largest audited circulation magazine serving the global maritime industry, delivering more insightful editorial and news to more industry decision makers than any other source.

Subscribe
Maritime Reporter E-News subscription

Maritime Reporter E-News is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for Maritime Reporter E-News