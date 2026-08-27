SHIPPINGInsight Names U.S. Maritime Administrator Captain Stephen Carmel Opening Keynote Speaker for PROJECT 2027- Catalyzing the US Maritime Industry into Action Conference

SHIPPINGInsight confirmed that Captain Stephen Carmel, U.S. Maritime Administrator, will deliver the opening keynote address at SHIPPINGInsight’s PROJECT 2027: Catalyzing the U.S. Maritime Industry into Action, powered by AMIC (American Maritime Industrial Coalition), to be held October 13, 2026, in Houston, Texas. His remarks, entitled “State of Play for U.S. Maritime,” will assess the current condition of the nation’s maritime capabilities and outline priorities for the industry going forward.

The address comes as federal agencies, Congress, and private industry pursue a coordinated effort to rebuild U.S. maritime capacity. PROJECT 2027 is structured around that effort, bringing together representatives from shipping, ports, shipbuilding, technology, energy, logistics, defense, and workforce development to discuss specific steps toward implementation.

“Administrator Carmel has issued a clear call to develop a maritime SYSTEM in order to revitalize our critical maritime industry” said Carleen Lyden Walker, Co-Founder and CEO of SHIPPINGInsight. “Our goal with PROJECT 2027 is to deliver the strategy and action steps to deliver that maritime system.”

Captain Carmel’s participation carries particular weight given the timing of his tenure. Confirmed by the Senate in December 2025, he took office charged with implementing the Administration’s Executive Order on Restoring Maritime Dominance and advancing the broader Maritime Action Plan (MAP) to rebuild the domestic fleet and shipbuilding base. A U.S. Merchant Marine Academy graduate who spent decades at sea and in executive roles with Maersk Line, Limited and U.S. Marine Management, Carmel is the first Maritime Administrator in two decades to hold a Master’s Unlimited license, and his nomination drew support across labor and industry lines, including from the maritime labor unions and trade associations that have been invited to participate in PROJECT 2027. His appearance gives attendees a direct line to the federal official most responsible for translating current legislative and regulatory momentum, including efforts tied to the SHIPS for America Act and MAP, into implementation.

Captain Carmel’s keynote will open a full day of programming addressing the practical steps required to rebuild U.S. maritime capacity. Following welcoming remarks from Carleen Lyden Walker, Chief Evolution Officer of SHIPPINGInsight, and an overview of the day from Conference Chairman Darren Shelton of Moran Shipping Agencies, the agenda moves into a series of sessions built around specific components of that effort:

Cargo is King , led by Dr. Beatriz Canamary, on generating demand for U.S.-flag shipping

, led by Dr. Beatriz Canamary, on generating demand for U.S.-flag shipping Growing the U.S. Flag Fleet , led by Darren Shelton of Moran Shipping Agencies

, led by Darren Shelton of Moran Shipping Agencies Maritime Prosperity Zones , led by Rear Admiral James Watson, USCG (Ret.), on building out the supporting industrial ecosystem

, led by Rear Admiral James Watson, USCG (Ret.), on building out the supporting industrial ecosystem No Seafarers, No Shipping, No Shopping , led by Rachel McCloskey of NAMEPA, on recruiting, training, and retaining maritime workforce talent

, led by Rachel McCloskey of NAMEPA, on recruiting, training, and retaining maritime workforce talent Invisible No More, led by Jonathan Chia of MTI Network, on raising the industry’s public profile and communicating its value proposition

The afternoon program continues with a session on U.S. leaders in innovation moderated by Chris Aversano of The Last Dinosaur, followed by a U.S. investor roundtable hosted by Reed Smith, and SHIPPINGInsight’s SHARK TANK session, before closing remarks and a reception. There will be an invitation only Leadership Roundtable the following day. Both the proceedings from the conference and the roundtable will form the basis for a PROJECT 2027 document that will be produced by AMIC.

Registration for PROJECT 2027 is open to industry professionals, policymakers, and maritime stakeholders. Register today or reach out to find out how you can get involved.

About SHIPPINGInsight

SHIPPINGInsight is an industry forum focused on innovation, technology, and policy in the global maritime sector. Through conferences, executive roundtables, and initiatives such as PROJECT 2027, SHIPPINGInsight convenes leaders from government, industry, academia, and technology to address challenges facing the maritime industry.

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