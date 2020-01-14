Shiptec Wins CGN Order for 2 Ferries

Lake Geneva General Navigation Company (CGN), a Swiss company operating ships on Lake Geneva connecting towns in both France and Switzerland, has awarded the contract to build two new passenger ferries to Shiptec AG.



According to a press release from the Switzerland-based shipbuilder, the order for the two passenger ferries amounts to a total of CHF 57 million (USD 59 million).



The new passenger ferries with a capacity of 700 people each will connect Evian-les-Bains to Lausanne from early 2022 and the link between Thonon-les- To serve Bains and Lausanne. The planned ships will be used for cross-border traffic for commuters as well as for tourist traffic.



"The new passenger ferries should be as efficient and low-polluting as possible. That is why a lightweight aluminum ship was designed, which was specially optimized for this application. The energy supply and the drive are realized by a hybrid concept, which was implemented in a similar configuration by Shiptec AG in previous projects," said the press release.



CGN SA and Shiptec AG are currently formalizing the details for the upcoming collaboration. The formal signing of the contract is scheduled for the end of January 2020.