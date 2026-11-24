Marine assurance and vessel vetting company ShipVet has appointed James Stairmand as chief executive officer, effective November 2026, as founder Captain Fintan Cullen moves to a non-executive role.

Stairmand, previously the company's chief commercial officer, joined ShipVet as part of a management buy-in in late 2024, backed by Frontier Development Capital.

Since the investment, ShipVet has expanded its vessel vetting team with specialists from major oil companies, rebuilt its digital platform and strengthened its sanctions screening capabilities.

The company's platform supports vessel assessments and sanctions screening, with maritime specialists evaluating the findings against clients' vetting policies and providing recommendations.

Stairmand has more than 20 years of experience in the commodities sector and previously founded, expanded and exited OnlineFuels, a digital marketplace for downstream fuels.

Cullen, who founded ShipVet in 1997, will remain involved with the company as a non-executive director.

Headquartered in London, ShipVet provides independent vessel vetting and marine assurance services to the oil, gas and commodities sectors, including vessel suitability assessments, vetting policy design and sanctions screening.

“Charterers need to understand the risks associated with a vessel and how those risks relate to their own requirements. Our job is to provide a clear assessment and be available to discuss it.

“Fintan has built a business that clients trust. Since the buy-in, we have invested in the expertise and technology needed to develop that service further. My focus as CEO is to bring it to more charterers while preserving the judgement and responsiveness that have underpinned ShipVet’s work,” said James Stairmand, Chief Executive Officer of ShipVet.