Shipyard Bags Four Vessel Deal

Thecla Bodewes Shipyards signing of a shipbuilding contract with Navigare Shipping, a family-owned shipping company from the Faroe Islands four new vessels, the start of a fleet renewal process for Navigare Shipping. This is the first newbuild series order for the shipowner.

The GADUS 5600, designed by Thecla Bodewes Shipyards, is designed and built to revolutionize cargo transportation and embodies efficiency, sustainability, and versatility, sporting a diesel-electric propulsion system to deliver performance and fuel efficiency. The integration of diesel-electric propulsion significantly reduces carbon footprint and pollutants, aligning with stringent environmental regulations.

The ships will have the same dimensions as the largest ships in the fleet of Navigare Shipping today but be optimized with a much higher cargo intake and far lower fuel consumption. They will be made futureproof with electric propulsion and are ready for alternative fuels, batteries and mechanical sails. The vessels will also be fitted with electrical cargo gear that can run on shore power.

"We have put a lot of effort into designing these ships, ensuring that we can offer our clients competitive and sustainable solutions in the future. With this investment, we are ensuring that Navigare Shipping maintains a strong position in our market, and we look forward to getting these ships on the water," says Álvur Højgaard, CEO of Navigare Shipping.

For the last 15 years, Navigare Shipping has steadily grown to control a fleet of 15 vessels carrying goods for clients in the northern European market. Until now, the company has expanded by acquiring second-hand tonnage and fitting the ships to their client's requirements. With increased activity and a stronger demand for more sustainable transport solutions, Navigare is entering a new era.

Thecla Bodewes, CEO of Thecla Bodewes Shipyards, says: “Working with a new client for the first time is always a proud moment. Given the nature of this contract, which holds significant potential for sustainable shipping, we are particularly pleased to have been selected by Navigare Shipping. We are looking forward to cooperating together on the delivery of these four vessels, and to building a close relationship for the long-term.”

The series is named after the gadus, better known as Atlantic Cod, a fish species that feels comfortable in the cold water conditions of the Northern parts of the North Sea and Atlantic Ocean. This apex predator plays a key role in both the marine and human food chain. Consuming prey of considerable size, the gadus excels in low energy consumption. This enables the species to sustainably travel long distances under the harsh conditions of its surroundings. A ‘design’ fit for purpose!

The 5,600 dwt GADUS vessel has been fully developed by Thecla Bodewes Shipyards’ in house design team and marks the start of the yard’s third building line following its strategic growth ambitions. The first two GADUS vessels for Navigare Shipping will be delivered in 2026.