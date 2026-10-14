Shipyard of the Future will be Built on Robotics, AI

Fincantieri is accelerating the integration of robotics, artificial intelligence (AI) and automation across its global shipyard network, moving from technology experimentation toward industrial-scale deployment under its BOOST² – The Shipyard of the Future initiative.



Launched three years ago, BOOST² has engaged more than 450 employees across 13 Fincantieri shipyards, including facilities in Italy, Romania and the United States. The program aims to improve productivity, workplace safety and manufacturing quality through technologies designed specifically for complex shipbuilding operations.



At its Castellammare di Stabia shipyard, Fincantieri recently demonstrated technologies already operating in production, alongside emerging systems undergoing validation.



Central to the initiative is Physical AI, which enables intelligent machines to interact with real-world environments, and collaborative robotics designed to assist shipyard workers with complex manufacturing tasks.



Additional technologies include digital twins for managing shipyard assets and production processes, smart supply chains, additive manufacturing and automated industrial equipment.



Following an initial phase of technology scouting and testing, Fincantieri is prioritizing the industrialization and broader deployment of successful applications across its shipbuilding operations.





"The next frontier of industrial competitiveness is bringing artificial intelligence into the physical world, integrating it with robotics and the expertise of our manufacturing workforce," said Pierroberto Folgiero, CEO and General Manager of Fincantieri.





"Today, the challenge is to accelerate their industrialization and adoption at scale, transforming innovation into productivity, safety and quality."



Fincantieri is also leveraging its Open Innovation program to collaborate with technology companies, SMEs and startups to develop shipbuilding-specific applications.



The initiative reflects growing industry efforts to address shipbuilding productivity, workforce requirements and manufacturing efficiency through automation, while retaining skilled workers as an integral part of increasingly technology-driven production processes.



