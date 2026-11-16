Gregory R. Trauthwein has covered the global maritime market for more than 25...

With three shipbuilding facilities, 1,300 employees and a diversified orderbook extending into the next decade, Eastern Shipbuilding Group (ESG) is well positioned to benefit from renewed investment in America's maritime industrial base. CEO Joey D'Isernia discusses the company's growth, its commercial and government contracts, and why workforce development and fundamental changes in shipbuilding practices are essential to a sustainable industry revival.



American shipbuilding has received more attention from Washington, DC, in the past two years than it has in the past few decades combined. The Trump administration has made rebuilding the nation's maritime industrial base a political imperative, driven by national security concerns, China's dominance of global shipbuilding and the need to expand and modernize the U.S. fleet: navy, government ships and commercial.

For shipbuilders, the renewed attention is welcome, but turning that political narrative into shipbuilding contracts, infrastructure improvements and a larger skilled workforce will take considerably longer.

But Joey D'Isernia, CEO of Eastern Shipbuilding Group (ESG), sees substantial opportunity in the renewed emphasis on maritime manufacturing. As the company celebrates its 50th anniversary, he remains focused on the practical considerations of operating a shipyard: selecting the right projects, investing in people and equipment, managing production and delivering vessels.

"There's a lot of really positive things that are out there," D'Isernia said of the federal initiatives. But much of the proposed legislation and announced funding is still moving through the system. "It's not going to have an overnight effect."

Eastern, founded in 1976 and now led by the second generation of the D'Isernia family, operates three facilities across two counties in Northwest Florida. The privately held company employs approximately 1,300 people and serves commercial and government customers.

D'Isernia describes Eastern as one of a relatively small number of remaining mid-tier American shipbuilders, with the engineering capability and physical infrastructure to handle a broad range of sophisticated vessel construction projects.





Fifty Years of Investment

Eastern's facilities include its Allanton shipyard, encompassing approximately 300 acres, of which 160 are developed; the 50-acre Nelson Street facility; and its Port St. Joe yard. Each serves a distinct role in the company's operations, and each offers opportunities for future expansion.

Over the years, Eastern has invested in larger launch ways and basins, additional crane capacity, fabrication facilities and other infrastructure improvements that have increased the size and complexity of vessels it can construct.

As a privately held business, D'Isernia said Eastern has considerable flexibility to reinvest earnings in facilities, equipment and employees without the pressures that can accompany public ownership.

Today, however, the investment priorities are changing.

Rather than concentrating primarily on building larger vessels or increasing physical capacity, Eastern is emphasizing productivity improvements that allow its existing workforce to accomplish more. This includes additional covered fabrication space, process improvements and practical applications of automation.

"We're heavily investing in covered fabrication area in levels of automation that are realistic for the U.S. shipbuilding industry," D'Isernia said. He cautions that technologies developed for large Asian shipyards do not necessarily translate directly to American commercial and government shipbuilding, where vessel designs, production volumes and customer requirements are substantially different.

Eastern's approach is to invest in technologies that can improve efficiency without introducing unnecessary risk or creating new production problems.





"When that thing came out, we just looked at it and said, we're the shipyard to build it."

Joey D'Isernia, CEO, Eastern Shipbuilding Group, on the contract to build a trip of hybrid electric ferries for Washington State Ferries.





A Diversified Orderbook

Eastern's current construction program reflects the company's broad capabilities across commercial and government markets.

At Allenton, Eastern is building four 84-foot harbor tugs for Saltchuk. The first two are approaching delivery, with the remaining vessels expected to follow within months.

The yard is also building a 6,500-cubic-yard hopper dredge for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, with launch anticipated in spring 2027 and delivery targeted toward the end of that year.

Following it through production is a 10,000-cubic-yard hopper dredge for The Dutra Group, representing a substantial investment in fleet renewal for the West Coast dredging contractor. Both dredges involve collaboration with Dutch dredging specialist Royal IHC.

At Port St. Joe, Eastern is completing two 360-foot multipurpose subsea construction vessels for Hornbeck Offshore Services. Originally started at another shipyard, the projects were interrupted when that builder failed, leaving the vessels in litigation for approximately a decade.

Taking over the projects required Eastern to assess partially completed construction, identify deficiencies, replace unusable materials and develop a path to completion.

Eastern has developed experience in recovering troubled shipbuilding projects, a capability that D'Isernia believes distinguishes the company.

The mix of tugs, dredges, offshore vessels, ferries and naval construction also reflects a deliberate strategy of diversification.

"There's no ideal mix," D'Isernia said of balancing commercial and government work. "We want to take on the right risks. We want to match our expertise and our core competencies to the right projects."

That approach provides flexibility as market conditions and federal procurement priorities change.





Image courtesy ESG





A Big Win: Washington State Ferries

One of Eastern's most important recent contracts is its selection to build three hybrid electric ferries for Washington State Ferries (WSF).

The approximately 400-foot vessels represent a major addition to Eastern's commercial orderbook and build on its experience constructing large passenger ferries, including the three Staten Island ferries delivered previously.

The initial Washington contract was valued at approximately $714 million for two vessels. Eastern subsequently received the option award for a third ferry, extending the program's importance to the yard.

For D'Isernia, the opportunity was significant because Washington had historically restricted ferry construction to shipyards within the state. Legislative changes opened the competition to other American builders. "When that thing came out, we just looked at it and said, we're the shipyard to build it," he said. The ferries feature hybrid electric propulsion and are designed to complete their operating missions entirely on battery power.D'Isernia believes the project is particularly well-suited to Eastern's engineering capabilities. The company currently employs approximately 70 to 80 engineers, and electrical engineering is among its strongest disciplines.

"Our electrical design team is top-notch, and this particular vessel with the hybrid electric design was just a great opportunity for us to showcase those capabilities," he said.

D'Isernia also credited Washington State Ferries for investing heavily in design development before construction, particularly through its work with ABB.

That preparation allowed Eastern to focus on optimizing equipment arrangements, accessibility, maintainability and production efficiency rather than resolving fundamental engineering questions after steel cutting.

The state exercised its option for the third ferry as construction began on the first vessel, a decision D'Isernia views as validation of the yard's performance during design development.

The program extends Eastern's Allanton workload through 2032 and could lead to additional opportunities as Washington continues replacing aging vessels.

"We want to build more," D'Isernia said. "They need more. They need a steady pipeline of recapitalization, and we want to be their shipyard of choice to build out that fleet."





Image courtesy ESG

Eastern Shipbuilding Group is Building for the Navy

Eastern is also participating in naval construction through its partnership with HII's Ingalls Shipbuilding division -- an example of distributed shipbuilding where naval shipbuilders use qualified partner yards to manufacture substantial vessel sections.

At Nelson Street, the company is producing fully outfitted structural units for the U.S. Navy's Arleigh Burke class guided missile destroyers.

Eastern has delivered a major block for DDG 135, is completing another for DDG 137 and has received an additional award for a subsequent destroyer. The yard is also producing outfitted units for HII's San Antonio class amphibious transport docks (LPD).

D'Isernia estimates that distributed construction currently accounts for approximately 10% or less of Eastern's orderbook, although the company has capacity and interest in expanding that business.

He emphasizes that successful distributed shipbuilding requires considerably more than fabrication capability. Large outfitted units involve thousands of components, extensive scheduling, supplier coordination, documentation and quality assurance.

"We're really a force multiplier," D'Isernia said, explaining that Eastern helps HII manage material flow, identify problems and maintain production schedules. "It's one thing for somebody to send you stuff and send you drawings and you just put it in. It's another to schedule it, track it, do all the QA call-outs properly."

Eastern sees additional potential in this model, provided it can balance subcontracted naval construction with its broader commercial and government workload.





The 50-acre Nelson Street facility. Image courtesy ESG

Rebuilding the Workforce Remains Job 1



Despite the attention given to robotics and advanced manufacturing, D'Isernia identifies skilled labor as the industry's most significant obstacle. "The number one constraint in U.S. shipbuilding today is a skilled workforce."

He attributes the shortage to decades of declining participation in shipbuilding trades, a problem that cannot be resolved through short term recruitment campaigns alone.

Eastern is addressing the challenge through competitive compensation, employee retention, educational partnerships, apprenticeship programs and on the job training. Its initiatives include a Maritime Training Academy in Gulf County and partnerships with high schools, vocational institutions and colleges.

One particularly successful initiative involves high school welding students designing and fabricating artificial reefs that are subsequently deployed offshore. The program combines technical education with interests relevant to the surrounding coastal communities.

Eastern also recruits inexperienced workers into general labor positions, allowing them to become familiar with shipyard operations before progressing into skilled trades.

D'Isernia believes these programs are effective, but insufficient to address the national workforce shortage. He advocates substantially stronger federal incentives to attract workers into shipbuilding, potentially drawing on approaches used for military recruitment.

Automation can reduce certain labor requirements, but he cautions against treating it as a comprehensive solution. "You can spool pipe and you can bend it on benders and you can have automated welding and all these things, but somebody has to install it in the ship."



Lessons Learned

D'Isernia sees opportunities for American shipyards to adopt production practices from South Korea, Japan and other leading shipbuilding nations, but believes an important structural difference must first be addressed.

In major Asian commercial shipyards, builders generally exercise substantial control over vessel design, equipment selection and procurement. This enables standardized production, repeatable engineering and greater control over suppliers.

In the United States, vessel owners and independent designers frequently determine equipment selections and design details, resulting in extensive customization.

Even relatively minor equipment substitutions can affect machinery arrangements, electrical systems, cable routing and installation requirements.

D'Isernia believes this limits the efficiencies available through automation and repetitive construction.

"You can't just take the model of South Korea and dump it over here and expect it to work," he said.

Greater shipbuilder control over design and supply chains, he believes, would improve productivity while creating more opportunities to apply advanced manufacturing technology.





Eastern Shipbuilding Groups Port St. Joe yard. Image courtesy ESG

Turning Policy Into Orders

Looking ahead, D'Isernia believes the renewed federal commitment to shipbuilding must translate into economic incentives that encourage commercial operators to replace aging vessels and expand their fleets.

Government shipbuilding can grow through increased appropriations and procurement. Commercial construction depends on vessel owners having sufficient financial justification to invest.

He believes meaningful subsidies, tax incentives and depreciation benefits could help make fleet recapitalization economically viable, particularly for Jones Act operators. "Washington is going to have to take a bigger risk on shipbuilding," he said.

Eastern sees potential across several commercial vessel sectors, although offshore oil and gas remains relatively quiet. D'Isernia noted that many offshore vessel operators continue to exercise financial discipline following the industry's downturn beginning in 2014, despite the advancing age of their fleets.

Ultimately, he believes rebuilding American shipbuilding will require sustained investment, workforce development and procurement reform across multiple administrations.

"Strengthening the shipbuilding industrial base is a national security and economic security priority," he said. "It's not a partisan thing."

For Eastern, the immediate priorities remain executing its existing orderbook, improving productivity and maintaining the flexibility to respond as markets develop.

The company's facilities may change considerably over the next five years, depending on demand and the types of vessels customers require. Its underlying business philosophy, D'Isernia maintains, will remain consistent.

"We've been around for 50 years and we want to be here for at least 50 more years."

As Eastern enters its second half century, the opportunity is substantial. Whether the broader American shipbuilding revival succeeds will depend less on the volume of political announcements than on sustained investment, a stronger workforce and the ability of shipyards to deliver vessels efficiently and consistently.



End of a shift, workers punching out. Image courtesy ESG