Siem Car Carriers Adds LNG-fueled RoRo

The newly commissioned Siem Aristotle joins sister ship Siem Confucius as the world’s largest liquefied natural gas (LNG)-powered pure car/truck carrier (PCTC) vessels.

Operating exclusively for Volkswagen Group, the Siem Aristotle is the second in a series of two Super-Eco ships for the Siem Car Carriers fleet that run on cleaner burning LNG fuel to help reduce vessel emissions.

The vessel's carbon dioxide emissions are slashed by up to 25%, nitrogen oxide emissions by up to 30%, particulate matter by up to 60% and sulphur oxide emissions by up to 100%, according to the shipowner.

The vessel is 200 meters long, 38 meters wide with a maximum draft of 10 meters and her sailing speed of up to 19 nautical miles per hour.

The ship—which is managed by SCC’s sister company Siem Ship Management, based in Gdynia, Poland—is presently on its maiden voyage from Emden, Germany to North America. Nearly 4,800 cars for VKWL were loaded, bound for Canada, USA and Mexico. The Aristotle recently made port calls in Halifax, N.S.; Baltimore Md.; and Vera Cruz, Mexico.

Siem Aristotle’s first bunkering commenced in Emden, where the vessel took on more than 800MT of LNG.

