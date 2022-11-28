Siem Offshore Bags Charter for Multi-purpose Support Vessel

The Norwegian offshore vessel owner Siem Offshore has entered into a one-year firm contract plus options for the multi-purpose support vessel Siem Dorado with an undisclosed client.

The contract will start in direct continuation of the current contract, and operations are expected to be primarily outside the North Sea.

Built in 2009, the Siem Dorado is a diesel electric-driven vessel. It is designed to meet the general offshore supply market with its 100-ton compensated offshore crane, designed for ROV and light construction duties.