SILICON Publishes Whitepaper on Maritime Welding Shortage

SILICON has published a whitepaper, "Rapid Arc Welding: Solving the Maritime Welder Shortage," which explores how automation and digital welding technologies can help shipyards reduce their dependence on scarce skilled labour while increasing productivity and consistency.

The global shortage of skilled welders is placing increasing pressure on shipyards worldwide. As experienced welders retire and fewer new professionals enter the trade, many yards are struggling to maintain productivity while meeting growing demand and increasingly complex vessel projects.

According to the American Welding Society, the United States alone is expected to face a shortage of approximately 330,000 welders by 2028. Similar challenges are affecting shipyards around the world, making labour availability one of the industry's most pressing operational concerns.

Rather than focusing on technology alone, the whitepaper examines the wider impact of the global welder shortage and shares practical insights into how shipyards can modernize production and become less dependent on scarce skilled labour.

The whitepaper is available for download at: https://silicon.nu/contact