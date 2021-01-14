Silver Dawn Floated Out at Fincantieri's Ancona Shipyard

Shipbuilding giant Fincantieri said Thursday that it has launched Silversea Cruises’ new ship Silver Dawn at its yard in Ancona, Italy. The cruise ship will now enter the outfitting phase ahead of scheduled delivery in November 2021.

Silver Dawn will become the 10th ship in the ultra-luxury cruise line’s fleet. Silversea Cruises, part of the Royal Caribbean Group, took delivery of the Silver Origin and Silver Moon in 2020. The third ship in the Muse-class series, and part of a long-term plan to grow and enhance the cruise line’s fleet, Silver Dawn will be a sister ship to Silversea’s Silver Muse, built in the Fincantieri shipyard of Sestri Ponente (Genoa) in April 2017, and Silver Moon, which was delivered in Ancona in October 2020.

The newbuild will accommodate 596 guests in 298 ocean-view suites – 96% of which will have a private veranda – and with a crew-to-guest ratio of 1:1.45.

Luigi Matarazzo, General Manager Merchant Ships Division of Fincantieri, said, “Based on the very successful design of Silver Muse, Silver Dawn is the fourth ship we will have built for Silversea. For a shipbuilder there can be no better acknowledgement than the one of a demanding and prestigious owner who welcomes innovation with enthusiasm.”

Roberto Martinoli, President and CEO of Silversea Cruises, said, “Our long-term collaboration with Fincantieri continues to push boundaries in the ultra-luxury cruise industry, while the ongoing support and expertise of the Royal Caribbean Group has been invaluable to the ship’s build. While Silver Dawn takes influence from our beloved ships Silver Muse and Silver Moon, our guests will benefit from many pioneering enhancements aboard the tenth ship in our fleet.”

(Photo: Fincantieri)