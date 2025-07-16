Silver Ships Delivers Explorer 32 Fire Boat to Fort Walton Beach Fire Department

Silver Ships recently delivered an Explorer 32 Fire Boat variant to the Fort Walton Beach Fire Department in Fort Walton Beach, Florida.

The Fort Walton Beach Fire Department provides fire protection, emergency medical advanced life support, hazardous materials mitigation and technical rescue to residents and visitors of the busy coastal city.

The Silver Ships vessel is equipped to handle all fire protection and medical support needs on the water. The Explorer 32 is outfitted with twin 300 HP Suzuki outboards with an engine protection and crash guard. The vessel also includes a bow door with a dive platform for search and rescue operations, a fire monitor with a five-inch storage LDH discharge to fight fires from the vessel and an enclosed cabin equipped with a patient treatment area.