Silverback Marine Unveils All-electric Landing Craft

Pacific Northwest boatbuilder Silverback Marine has added to its lineup of electric powered workboats with the launch of a new 24- by 8.5-foot landing craft.

Powered by twin Photon 300 electric outboards, the all-electric Sherpa 24 offers clean, quiet access to beaches and estuaries, making it an optimum platform for marine biology, survey and other noise-sensitive operations in sea-to-shore applications, according to Silverback. The high torque of the Photon electric system will also allow for unmatched towing capacity for a vessel of this size, the builder added.

The hull is a variant of the larger Sherpa 28, designed by Elliott Bay Design Group. Additional unique features include the integrated, fold-out dive ladder in the bow door. HDPE fendering on the sides, coupled with the inset Euro transom, offer protection to the hull and outboard alike, while dual side dive doors and two aft PRC cutouts further optimize water access for the crew.

"When the better-looking, better-performing Silverback hulls that we’re known for combine with [Photon's] robust and well-thought-out electric propulsion system, you get a product that has the potential to redefine workboat-ing," said Silverback co-owner Ian Gracey, who noted that ports and state agencies across the country are eager to incorporate electric workboat platforms into their small vessel fleets.

"The Sherpa 24 is definitely a Swiss Army knife of workboats, and we’re excited to have already started the first two hulls at our Port of Tacoma facility," he added.

In recent years, Silverback has delivered multiple electric workboat platforms, including its eGrizzly vessel, around the West Coast, including a recent delivery of a workboat to the famous Fisherman’s Terminal in Seattle.

“What we’re seeing is the fulfillment of the Washington Maritime Blue vision. Silverback Marine, Photon Marine and Pure Watercraft are all fellow alumni of the WMB program spearheaded by Josua Burger, and now we are seeing actual, functioning commercially produced product entering the market.” Gracey said.

Silverback Marine said it plans to release an all-electric powered barge in late 2024 and noted it is currently engaged in discussions for a hybrid-electric truckable tug.