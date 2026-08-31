Singapore and Brazil to Develop Green and Digital Shipping Corridor

Singapore and Brazil have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to establish the Singapore-Brazil Green and Digital Shipping Corridor.

The MoU was signed by Singapore’s Minister for Transport, Jeffrey Siow, and Brazil’s Minister of Ports and Airports, Tomé Franca.

Brazil has significant renewable energy resources and production capabilities that could support the production of zero- and near-zero greenhouse gas emission marine fuels, while Singapore is the world’s largest bunkering port and a leading global hub port with a vibrant innovation ecosystem.

The corridor will bring together these complementary strengths to support the development of alternative marine fuel supply chains.

The nations will also explore digital information exchanges to improve maritime and port operations. The two countries will work with industry to advance the research, development and adoption of emerging maritime technologies and solutions.



