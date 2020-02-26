Singapore Gives 50% Port Dues Concession

Singapore's Maritime and Port Authority (MPA) will be giving a 50% port dues concession to passenger ships, to provide relief to ship owners and operators who have seen a drop in passenger volumes because of the COVID-19 (Coronavirus Disease 2019) outbreak.



All cruise vessels and regional ferries with a port stay of not more than five days, and passenger-carrying harbour craft will qualify for the new concession.



According to MPA, it is expected to benefit more than 600 cruise vessels, regional ferries and passenger-carrying harbour craft, bringing total savings of over $1 million in the six-month period.



The new port dues concession for passenger vessels is part of the COVID-19 relief package announced today by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance Heng Swee Keat.