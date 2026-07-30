Singapore Issues Eight New LNG Bunkering Licenses

Singapore has issued eight new licenses to supply liquefied natural gas as a marine fuel in Singapore from September 1, 2026, the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore said on Thursday.

The new licences will expand Singapore's LNG bunkering capacity to meet growing demand expectations and support a multi-fuel bunkering hub.

The licences were awarded to companies including Aramco Trading Singapore, Equatorial Marine Fuel Management Services, ExxonMobil Asia Pacific, PetroChina International Singapore, Shell Eastern Trading, Sinopec Fuel Oil Singapore, the TotalEnergies Gas & Power Asia-Sembcorp Fuels Singapore Joint Venture, as well as Vitol Bunkers.

These licences will be valid for five years from September 1, 2026 to August 31, 2031.

Companies will have to provide LNG bunkering services including fuel supply, storage, cargo transfer and delivery to vessels.

The awarding of the latest licences came after a call for applications earlier in January this year.

Before this, there were only three LNG bunker suppliers in Singapore including FuelLNG, Pavilion Gas and TotalEnergies Marine Fuels.

LNG bunker sales in Singapore totalled 318,300 tons in the first half of 2026, climbing about 30% compared with the same period last year.





(Reuters - Reporting by Jeslyn Lerh, Editing by Louise Heavens)