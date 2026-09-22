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Wednesday, September 23, 2026

Singapore Leads Rescue of 25 Crew from MSC Container Ship

Maritime Activity Reports, Inc.

September 22, 2026

© Picture Creative - stock.adobe.com / Adobe Stock

© Picture Creative - stock.adobe.com / Adobe Stock

All 25 crew members of the Liberia-registered container vessel MSC HERMES III were rescued after abandoning the ship in a lifeboat about 300 km east of Vietnam, Singapore's Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre (MRCC) said.

MRCC Singapore received a distress alert at about 8:45 a.m. Singapore time on September 22 while the vessel was within Singapore's Maritime Search and Rescue Region.

It immediately broadcast a request for nearby vessels to provide assistance, with three vessels responding.

MSC RUBY subsequently recovered all 25 crew members from the lifeboat. No injuries were reported.

MRCC Singapore is coordinating with its Vietnamese counterpart on arrangements to bring the rescued crew members safely ashore.

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