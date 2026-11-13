Singapore has retained its position as the world’s leading maritime city in the 2026 Leading Maritime Cities (LMC) report by DNV and Menon Economics for the seventh consecutive edition. Singapore also maintained its leading position in three of the five pillars* assessed in the report — Shipping, Ports and Logistics, and Attractiveness and Competitiveness.

The LMC report benchmarks leading maritime cities based on objective indicators, including shipping activity, port performance and maritime business services, as well as assessments by maritime industry experts worldwide.

Home to over 200 international shipping groups and a wide range of maritime service providers, Singapore’s continued recognition as a leading maritime city reflects the strength of its maritime ecosystem, which brings together global connectivity, port and logistics capabilities, maritime services, talent and innovation. These complementary strengths provide maritime companies with access to markets, business opportunities and specialized expertise, making Singapore an attractive location for companies to establish their presence and grow their businesses.

This ecosystem is supported by Singapore’s position as one of the world’s busiest ports, connected to more than 600 ports worldwide. In 2025, the Port of Singapore handled a record 44.66 million twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs) in container throughput and 3.22 billion gross tonnage in vessel arrival. Singapore also remained the world’s largest bunkering port, with marine fuel sales reaching a record 56.77 million tonnes. Continued investments in port automation, maritime digitalization, innovation and the adoption of alternative marine fuels further strengthen the ecosystem and create new opportunities for maritime businesses.

For more information on the 2026 Leading Maritime Cities report, please visit here.

[1]: The five pillars are Shipping, Maritime Finance and Law, Maritime Technology, Ports and Logistics, and Attractiveness and Competitiveness.