Singapore Maritime Foundation Launches 2026 MaritimeONE Case Summit Challenges

Now in its 7th edition, the 2026 MaritimeONE Case Summit was launched by the Singapore Maritime Foundation (SMF) in partnership with industry sponsors AET, MSC Mediterranean Shipping Company, Petredec Global and Pacific International Lines (PIL).

Through this annual case competition, students from Singapore's universities and polytechnics will apply their knowledge to respond to some of the maritime industry's most pressing challenges, hone teamwork and cross-disciplinary skills, and build professional networks.

Students are invited to form teams of two to four, select one of four challenge statements to work on, and register by the application deadline. Participating teams will then submit a Proof-of-Concept for evaluation. Following the assessment round, shortlisted finalist teams will be mentored to refine their solutions in preparation for the Closed-Door Judging. Winners will be announced at the Award Ceremony on October 23, 2026.

This year's challenge statements reflect the issues shaping maritime today: optimizing maritime logistics operations, building frameworks to measure and reduce carbon emissions, and strengthening energy supply chains amid geopolitical uncertainty.

They are:

ORGANISATION CHALLENGE SYNOPSIS AET To develop innovative and business-driven solutions tailored for the crude tanker lightering business that optimize vessel pairing, lightering locations, scheduling, and cargo split, taking into consideration various real-world conditions. MSC Asia Regional Office Develop a credible, privacy- & policy‑compliant framework to measure, report and reduce MSC Asia Regional Office’s Scope 3 employee commuting and business travel emissions, supporting science‑based targets and net‑zero ambitions. Petredec Global To develop a solution for how governments and corporations can strengthen energy security over the next decade amid geopolitical and trade disruptions, examining the role LPG can play in building resilient, accessible, and sustainable energy supply chains. PIL Design a decision-support solution that optimizes bunkering decisions across ports, including improving cost efficiency through the evaluation of fuel prices, vessel constraints, and operational factors.



