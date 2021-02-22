Singapore: Pavilion Energy, Chevron Pen LNG Supply Deal

February 22, 2021

Frédéric H. Barnaud (left), Group CEO of Pavilion Energy, and Law Tat Win (right), Chevron Singapore Country Chairman.

Singapore's Pavilion Energy Trading & Supply Pte Ltd said on Monday it signed a six-year sale and purchase agreement with Chevron Corp for about 0.5 million tonnes per year of LNG supplies from 2023.

Pavilion Energy, owned by Singapore state-owned investment company Temasek Holdings, struck the deal with Chevron's Singapore branch.

Each cargo supplied to Singapore under the agreement will be accompanied by a statement of its greenhouse gas emissions (GHG) measured from wellhead to discharge port, Pavilion Energy said in a statement.

The deal follows a 10-year agreement that Pavilion Energy signed with Qatar in November which also included a GHG declaration for each cargo supplied to Singapore.

Pavilion Energy said it is working with partners to develop a methodology to quantify and calculate emissions. 

Editor`s note
