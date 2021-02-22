Singapore: Pavilion Energy, Chevron Pen LNG Supply Deal

Singapore's Pavilion Energy Trading & Supply Pte Ltd said on Monday it signed a six-year sale and purchase agreement with Chevron Corp for about 0.5 million tonnes per year of LNG supplies from 2023.

Pavilion Energy, owned by Singapore state-owned investment company Temasek Holdings, struck the deal with Chevron's Singapore branch.

Each cargo supplied to Singapore under the agreement will be accompanied by a statement of its greenhouse gas emissions (GHG) measured from wellhead to discharge port, Pavilion Energy said in a statement.

The deal follows a 10-year agreement that Pavilion Energy signed with Qatar in November which also included a GHG declaration for each cargo supplied to Singapore.

Pavilion Energy said it is working with partners to develop a methodology to quantify and calculate emissions.

(Reporting by Florence Tan and Jessica Jaganathan; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)