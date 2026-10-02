Singapore Ship Registry Marks 60 Years, Plans Digital Upgrade

The Singapore Registry of Ships (SRS) is marking its 60th anniversary with plans to modernize ship registration and accommodate a fleet increasingly adopting alternative fuels.



Established in 1966, SRS has grown to more than 4,400 vessels. At the end of 2025, the registry reached a record 137 million gross tonnage (GT), up 27% year-on-year, making Singapore the world’s fourth-largest ship registry.



The fleet averages approximately 11 years in age, making it the youngest among the world’s 10 largest registries, according to the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA).



Speaking at the SRS Forum on October 2, Senior Minister of State for Law and Transport Murali Pillai highlighted the importance of industry partnerships as the registry responds to shipping’s digital and energy transitions.



A significant change will come in the first half of 2027, when MPA plans to introduce a new digital ship registration system integrating the process from application through certificate issuance.



The system will incorporate artificial intelligence to support application vetting and processing. MPA said standard applications that currently can require up to three working days could be processed in minutes, with certificates issued upon completion. Industry pilot trials are planned ahead of the launch.



The registry is also reflecting shipping’s changing fuel mix. Eight methanol-fueled vessels have joined SRS since 2020, while its first ammonia dual-fuel vessel is expected to be flagged in November.



Meanwhile, a record 74 vessels from 28 companies qualified for MPA’s Green Ship Programme this year for exceeding prevailing environmental regulatory requirements.



The anniversary forum also recognized 13 Singaporean seafarers through the Sail Milestone Achievement Programme, which has supported more than 100 local seafarers since 2022.





GROWTH @ SINGAPORE REGISTRY OF SHIPS



Number '000 GT

2013 4,380 73,614.6

2014 4,595 82,248.5

2015 4,739 86,299.5

2016 4,717 88,022.6

2017 4,578 88,807.5

2018 4,456 90,943.8

2019 4,437 97,320.1

2020 4,275 94,997.9

2021 4,090 92,336.5

2022 4,023 95,471.9

2023 3,976 99,557.1

2024 3,966 108,017.4

2025 4,372 137,460.0