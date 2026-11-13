The Singapore-registered bulk carrier STRATEGIC ALLIANCE has struck the Tacony-Palmyra Bridge over the Delaware River between Pennsylvania and New Jersey, forcing a temporary closure before vehicle traffic was partially restored.

The incident occurred shortly after 1 p.m. local time on November 12 during a bridge opening for marine traffic, according to the Burlington County Bridge Commission.

Representative Ed Neilson reported that the bridge was initially unable to close following the collision, causing significant traffic congestion on the Philadelphia side.

The bridge was closed to motorists and pedestrians while officials investigated potential structural damage.

Subsequent inspections indicated that the bridge was safe and that the damage appeared minor, the commission said.

By 8:40 p.m., two lanes had reopened to motor vehicles, one in each direction, although another lane remained closed for repairs to the pedestrian sidewalk. Pedestrian access to the bridge remained prohibited.

Singapore's Maritime and Port Authority (MPA) confirmed that STRATEGIC ALLIANCE was involved in the incident, reporting no injuries to civilians or crew members, no major damage to the vessel and no marine pollution.

The bulk carrier is safely moored at the Kinder Morgan terminal in Pennsylvania, according to MPA.

The Singaporean authority said it was in contact with the vessel's management company and relevant US authorities to establish the circumstances of the incident and would conduct an investigation.

Repairs and inspections of the bridge are continuing.