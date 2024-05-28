SITA Enters Maritime Industry with SmartSea IT Systems

Technology provider for the air transport industry, SITA, has launched its SmartSea IT system through an initial agreement with Columbia Shipmanagement (CSM).

With 75 years of experience, SITA serves 95% of international destinations in the air travel industry, and over 2,500 airlines, airports, ground handlers and governments all working closely with the company. More than 70 governments and all G20 nations trust SITA solutions, and 85% of international air passengers globally benefit from SITA digital border solutions.

SITA estimates the air industry is 10-15 years ahead of shipping in terms of technology adoption. Both the maritime and aviation sectors operate in a complex and highly regulated ecosystem globally, are capital intensive, and heavily reliant on data and communication while also facing very similar sustainability requirements. Moreover, ports and ship terminals experience the same challenges and opportunities; vessels require turnaround and maintenance, the same as aircraft, and both need to manage crew, passengers, baggage and freight efficiently and with constrained budgets.

SmartSea provides a one-stop-shop for maritime technology solutions. Modules in its iMMS range from crew management, planned maintenance and insurance to operations and inspections.

Columbia Group CEO Mark O’Neil said: “Through working with SmartSea, we will be able to offer maritime stakeholders a complete onshore and vessel-based IT systems solution that will dramatically improve efficiency, safety and sustainability. Utilizing this technology will revolutionize the industry and drive forward digitization, bringing us in line with other technologically advanced industries.”

SITA sees the opportunity to implement technologies that are already helping airlines, airports and governments to offer seamless travel experiences to passengers across the world while improving operations. Drawing from aviation's evolutionary journey, SmartSea will use SITA's expertise and CSM’s industry leadership to drive innovation, efficiency and sustainability in maritime operations.



