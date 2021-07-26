Six LNG Carriers: Korean Shipbuilders Tap GTT for Tank Design

GTT, a France-based engineering firm, has secured orders to design tanks for six new LNG carriers to be built in South Korea.

Four LNG carriers will be built by Hyundai Heavy Industries (HHI) and two will be built by Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries.

HHI will build two LNG Carriers for an unnamed Asian shipowner and two for an unnamed European ship-owner.

HSHI will construct LNG carrier duo for a European ship-owner.

GTT will design the tanks of the vessels which will offer a cargo capacity 174,000 m3 and will be fitted with the Mark III Flex membrane containment system, a technology developed by GTT.

The vessels will be delivered between the last quarter of 2023 and the third quarter of 2025. GTT did not share any details on the value of the contracts.

Just a few days ago, the French firm won orders from Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering (DSME) and also from Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries (HSHI) to design tanks for two new LNG carriers.

Similar to the order announced Monday, these too include tank design for vessels which will each offer a cargo capacity of 174,000 m3.

The LNG carrier built by HSHI, for an unnamed "Liberia ship-owner," will be fitted with the Mark III Flex membrane technology and the LNG Carrier built by DSME, for an Asian ship-owner, will be fitted with the NO96 GW membrane containment system.