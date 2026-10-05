Six USCG Stations Restore Full Operations Thanks to Record Recruiting

Record recruiting results are allowing the Coast Guard to fully staff six stations and restore full operations in 2027. The stations operated at reduced capacity because of workforce shortages. Additional stations will return to full operations in the future.

The Coast Guard prioritized six stations to return to full operations in 2027 based on operational risk and mission demand:

Station Castle Hill, Rhode Island

Station Milford Haven, Virginia

Station Saginaw River, Michigan

Station Vallejo, California

Station Golden Gate, California

Station Rio Vista, California

The Coast Guard reduced operations at several units in 2023 and 2024 through its Force Alignment Initiative in response to workforce shortages. The initiative shifted personnel to higher priority units and missions while maintaining the Coast Guard’s ability to meet operational demands.

Returning these stations to full operations will increase capacity for search and rescue, maritime security and law enforcement. It will also increase Coast Guard presence in the communities these stations serve and strengthen the Coast Guard’s ability to respond to crises or contingencies on the water.

Reconstitution of these stations, to include staffing and restoration of full operations, is contingent upon Fiscal Year 2027 appropriations. The Coast Guard will continue to prioritize the return of stations to full operations based on operational risk, mission demand, and availability of funding. Additional stations will be announced in the future.