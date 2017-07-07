Tanker Runs Aground near Skamokawa, Wash.

A 557-foot tanker Argent Cosmos lost use of a fuel pump and ran aground near Skamokawa, Wash. at 6:28 a.m. Thursday while heading outbound on the Columbia River following a port call in Longview, Wash.

The Panamanian-flagged tanker is loaded with 1.63 million gallons of ethanol and 6.65 million gallons of monoethylene glycol. It also has 458,074 gallons of high-sulfur oil and 99,064 gallons of low-sulfur oil aboard.

There have been no reports of pollution in the river, flooding aboard the vessel or injuries to crewmembers, according to the U.S. Coast Guard , who sent a helicopter aircrew for an over flight at 9 a.m. and reported no signs of pollution.

The Coast Guard has also mobilized a boat crew aboard a 29-foot Response Boat-Small II from Station Cape Disappointment with a Sector Columbia River inspections team aboard. Two local tugs are on scene to assist as well.

Capt. Bill Timmons, commander Coast Guard Sector Columbia River and captain of the port has placed a no-movement order on the vessel until Coast Guard inspectors ensure the safety of the environment and the crew aboard.

The Coast Guard said it is working with state and local partners in its response to the incident.