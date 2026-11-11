AI-powered voyage optimization, autonomous port operations and maritime safety technologies headline the competition's 10th anniversary.



Singapore's Maritime and Port Authority (MPA) and the National University of Singapore's NUSX announced the winners of the 2026 PIER71 Smart Port Challenge (SPC), marking the competition's 10th anniversary with a record 586 proposals from 281 startups across 39 countries.



The competition, designed to accelerate maritime innovation and commercialization, attracted technologies spanning artificial intelligence, robotics, autonomous operations, cybersecurity and decarbonization.



Australia's Ocean Intelligence won the Top Start-up Prize for its AI-powered voyage optimization platform, which combines ocean currents, weather conditions and vessel characteristics to identify fuel-efficient routes, reducing operating costs and emissions.



South Korea's Vueron Technology received the Top Scale-up Prize for its AI-powered LiDAR perception technology supporting autonomous mobility and industrial safety. China's Trunk Technology (Beijing), which develops autonomous driving and intelligent fleet management solutions for ports, received a Special Mention.



Four additional thematic awards recognized innovations in digitalization, maritime green technologies, smart ports and smart shipping.



Beyond the winners, competing technologies included robotic cargo hold cleaning systems, automated confined-space inspections, AI-based maritime cybersecurity platforms and biological sensors capable of detecting water pollution.



Of the submissions, 21 startups from 11 countries entered the 10-week SPC Accelerate program, with eight advancing to the Grand Finale. Letters of Intent were signed with 28 maritime companies to explore pilot projects and proof-of-concept deployments.



Since launching in 2017, the Smart Port Challenge has attracted more than 2,100 proposals and supported over 200 startups through its accelerator.



PIER71-supported startups have collectively raised more than S$180 million in capital since 2018.



"Over the past decade, the Smart Port Challenge has brought technology start-ups and maritime companies together to develop solutions for industry needs," said Ang Wee Keong, Chief Executive of MPA.



PIER71 is also expanding international commercialization support through partnerships in Hamburg, Rotterdam and Los Angeles, connecting emerging maritime technology companies with overseas markets, investors and industry partners.