SMM 2026 Highlights Maritime Careers, Opportunities

On September 3 and 4, the Maritime Career Market will provide an international platform for recruitment, career orientation and knowledge exchange across the maritime industry.

The maritime industry is facing a challenge for the future: not only must it transform ships, ports and supply chains, it must also attract the people who will drive this transformation. While the industry is investing billions in decarbonization, digitalization and maritime security, demand for qualified professionals continues to grow.

According to the latest Seafarer Workforce Report by BIMCO and the International Chamber of Shipping (ICS), the global shipping industry will require more than 113,000 additional ships' officers by 2030. At the same time, competition for skilled professionals is intensifying across many every segments of the maritime industry. Companies are looking for engineers, IT and software specialists, automation experts, as well as professionals in offshore energy and port logistics.

The Maritime Career Market offers space for around 30 exhibitors from industry, academia and education to present themselves as attractive employers. Companies already registered include Anschütz, Boluda, DNV, Heinrich Rönner Group, KBN, PROSTEP, SKF and Vulkan. Participating academic institutions include Emden/Leer University of Applied Sciences, Flensburg School of Nautical Studies and the University of Rostock.

The Maritime Career Market is complemented by a supporting program. Highlights include the Career Forum, featuring presentations and panel discussions on future trends, skills requirements and career opportunities in the maritime world of work, as well as networking formats such as the Career Happy Hour, the Job Route, guided tours and a school rally organized in cooperation with the German Shipbuilding and Ocean Industries Association (VSM). School pupils, university students and accompanying teachers will receive free admission to SMM on both event days.

Companies and universities are still welcome to join the Maritime Career Market as exhibitors and present their employer brand to an international audience.