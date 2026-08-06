SMM 2026 Launches Energy Efficiency Hub

The maritime industry faces the dual challenge of reducing emissions while remaining economically competitive. As a result, energy efficiency is becoming one of the key drivers of the sector's transformation.

Against this backdrop, SMM will launch the Energy Efficiency Hub, a dedicated exhibition area focusing exclusively on energy efficiency, September 1-4, 2026. Under the motto "Efficiency First: Powering the Future of Shipping," 24 companies from Europe, Asia and the Middle East will showcase solutions designed to improve energy efficiency in shipping. Although shipping has already embarked on its transition, it remains unclear which low-carbon fuels will ultimately prevail. Measures that deliver immediate reductions in energy consumption are therefore becoming increasingly important.

What is already possible today

The Energy Efficiency Hub brings together companies representing a broad spectrum of technologies. The Hub comprises an international joint stand with 16 exhibitors alongside eight individual exhibitors. The exhibition covers the entire value chain, ranging from digital optimization and performance management systems, AI-based applications and energy management solutions to hybrid and electrification technologies, wind-assisted propulsion systems, solar technologies, onboard carbon capture and storage (OCCS), retrofit solutions, technologies for alternative fuels and next-generation propulsion systems.

Among the exhibitors are BAR Technologies (United Kingdom), Cryospain (Spain), ENOGIA (France), the European Research Institute for Gas and Energy Innovation (ERIG) (Belgium), GLO MARINE (Romania), NEUMAN & ESSER (Germany) and YADA Green Energy Solutions (China).

The following examples illustrate the diversity of innovations presented at the Hub.

BAR Technologies will present the new WindWings Hub, a digital platform that enables shipowners and operators to monitor and analyse the performance of wind-assisted propulsion systems in real time. The platform provides data-driven insights into voyage efficiency, fuel savings and maintenance requirements, helping operators further optimise vessel performance.

Cryospain will showcase cryogenic process solutions and vacuum-insulated piping systems for LNG, liquid hydrogen, methanol and ammonia, supporting the use of alternative fuels in the maritime sector.

NEUMAN & ESSER will present innovative compressor solutions for the use of alternative fuels in shipping. Its portfolio includes systems for LNG as marine fuel, LPG, liquid ammonia and LCO₂ cargo handling, as well as compressor solutions for LNG carriers and LNG FSU/FSRU boil-off gas handling systems.

The European Research Institute for Gas and Energy Innovation (ERIG) will present the EU co-funded NavHyS project. Bringing together 14 partners from eight European countries, the consortium is developing an innovative liquid hydrogen (LH₂) storage and propulsion system for future service and maintenance vessels operating in offshore wind farms. The project aims to make a significant contribution to the decarbonisation of shipping while further strengthening Europe's leadership in clean hydrogen technologies.

ENOGIA will showcase compact Organic Rankine Cycle (ORC) systems that recover waste heat from marine engines and convert it into carbon-free electricity, helping to reduce fuel consumption for onboard generators.

GLO MARINE supports shipowners and offshore operators with complex retrofit and vessel upgrade projects aimed at improving energy efficiency and reducing emissions. Its services range from shore power and battery energy storage systems to wind-assisted propulsion, air lubrication, electrical upgrades and the integration of new onboard systems.

YADA Green Energy Solutions will present integrated systems for vessels powered by alternative fuels. Its portfolio includes fuel supply systems for LNG, methanol, ammonia and hydrogen, as well as carbon capture solutions that support the transition to lower-emission shipping.





The Energy Efficiency Hub will be complemented by the Energy Efficiency Stage in Hall A4, where international experts will discuss strategies for climate-friendly and energy-efficient shipping including nuclear propulsion concepts.

Program highlights include the global maritime environmental congress (gmec), the Offshore Dialogue, and dedicated sessions on retrofit and upcycling, Wind Assisted Propulsion Systems (WAPS), shore power, the IMO Digitalisation Strategy and Maritime Autonomous Surface Ships (MASS). There will also be daily expert talks at the Energy Efficiency Hub in Hall A2.