SMS Towage Buys Tug from Sanmar

Sanmar Shipyards said it has reached a deal to sell one of its 2020-built tugboats to SMS Towage, the UK’s largest family-owned towage company.

The contract is for the purchase of Sirapinar XV, a vessel based on the RAmparts 2200 design from Canadian naval architects Robert Allan Ltd, which is currently operating as part of Sanmar’s fleet.

Designed for maximum efficiency in the performance of ship-handling duties for seagoing ships, the 54-tonnes bollard pull Sirapinar XV will be the third Sirapinar series tug in the SMS Towage fleet, joining its sisters Pullman, built in 2017 and Lloydsman, built in 2019. It will become the 11th Sanmar-built tug in the fleet.

Measuring 22.4m LOA with a 10.84m molded beam, least molded depth of 4.4m and navigational draft of 4.89m, Sirapinar XV has a free running speed of 11 knots. It is powered by a CAT 3512C C rating main engine, producing 1.500 BkW at 1.600 rev/min and driving standard production 360-degree azimuthing Schottel SRP 360 FP thrusters.

The contract has a planned delivery date of October 2022 when the tug will be mobilized by a Sanmar crew.

Sirapinar XV has been constructed in accordance with RINA requirements and has the following notations: C✠ Tug ✠ AUT-UMS, INWATERSURVEY, Unrestricted Navigation, MLC DESIGN.