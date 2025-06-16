SMST Books Equipment Order for LDA’s Newbuild SOVs

Dutch offshore equipment supplier SMST has been selected by Louis Dreyfus Armateurs (LDA) for the delivery of two sets of mission equipment, with an option for a third set, for service operation vessels (SOVs) ordered by Vattenfall.

The Telescopic Access Bridges (TAB-L1), Access and Cargo Towers (ACT) and the 5t Motion Compensated Cranes (MCC-M) will be supplied to LDA’s newbuild SOVs.

The by Salt designed vessels, to be built at Shanghai Zhenhua Heavy Industries Company (ZPMC), will enter a long-term charter with Vattenfall and start operations in 2027 at the German wind farms DanTysk, Sandbank, Nordlicht 1 and Nordlicht 2.

SMST’s walk-to-work gangway system will enhance operational efficiency, as it will be strategically positioned close to the centerline, allowing for safe transfers on both port and starboard sides.

Furthermore, the power-efficient gangway and crane complement the minimal-energy-usage technology of the vessel design, which reduces fuel consumption and emissions without compromising performance.

“We are truly grateful for the trust LDA has placed in SMST. We are looking forward to cooperate with LDA and ZPMC and we are committed to making this project a successful demonstration of our expertise,” said Gerrit Dijkstra, Sales Manager at SMST.