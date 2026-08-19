SOHAR Port Cargo Throughput Jumps 52% in First Half of 2026

SOHAR Port and Freezone in Oman reported a sharp increase in cargo activity during the first half of 2026, handling 52 million metric tons, up 52% compared with the same period last year.



Container throughput increased 40% to 545,000 TEUs, primarily on higher transshipment volumes, while breakbulk cargo nearly doubled to 1.24 million metric tons. Ship-to-ship cargo handling reached 24.38 million metric tons.



Despite a moderation in dry bulk volumes, SOHAR recorded 1,555 vessel calls during the six-month period.



The operational gains come as investment continues across the integrated port and industrial complex. Existing and expansion projects underway at SOHAR Port and Freezone represent a combined investment value of $6.82 billion, targeting additional infrastructure and industrial capacity.



“The first half of 2026 demonstrates the adaptability of SOHAR's integrated port and freezone model and the strength of our long-term strategy,” said Emile Hoogsteden, CEO of SOHAR Port. He said continued investment in infrastructure and maritime connectivity is designed to position the complex for future growth while strengthening Oman as a logistics and industrial hub.



SOHAR Freezone separately signed five new investment contracts valued at $589 million during the first half. Leased warehouse space increased 19% year-on-year to approximately 37,000 sq. m.



Dr. Raid Al Rubaiey, CEO of SOHAR Freezone and Deputy CEO of SOHAR Port, said the development strategy is focused on attracting industries that strengthen Oman's industrial base and deepen local and regional value chains.



SOHAR's expansion forms part of the broader Oman Vision 2040 economic diversification strategy, positioning the port and freezone as an integrated maritime, logistics and industrial gateway serving regional and international trade.





Image courtesy SOHAR