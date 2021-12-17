Solstad Bags 572-day Charter for Platform Supplier in Australia

Norwegian offshore vessel operator Solstad Offshore has won a contract with Woodside in Australia for the platform supply vessel Normand Tortuga.

The vessel will support the activities of the DPS-1 semisubmersible drilling rig on the Enfield P&A and Scarborough projects, starting in late Q1/early Q2 2022.

During the period of the contract, the Normand Tortuga will be operating from Dampier, Western Australia.

The vessel is on a firm 572-day contract, with additional extension options available to Woodside.





