Solstad Maritime Secures APAC Drilling Support Work for AHTS Pair
Solstad Maritime has been awarded contracts for two anchor handling tug supply vessels (AHTS) for drilling support work in the Asia-Pacific region.
The combined firm value estimated at the upper end of a $10 million and $30 million range, according to the Norwegian vessel owner.
The contracts for the Normand Scorpion and Normand Saracen have a combined firm duration of 475 days and are expected to start in the second and third quarters of 2027.
The agreements also include a combined 400 days of options beyond the firm periods.
Both vessels measure 87.4 meters in length with a 21-meter beam. Normand Scorpion was built in 2009 and Normand Saracen in 2010.