Solstad Offshore Bags UK North Sea PSV Charter

Norway-based Solstad Offshore has secured an 18-month charter for its platform supply vessel Sea Falcon.

The offshore vessel owner said the contract, with an unnamed client, included a one year extension option.

Solstad did say that the client was a UK operator and that the platform supplier would support the operator's assets in the UK North Sea.

The charter will begin during the third quarter of 2021.

"Sea Falcon will join sister vessel Sea Forth and work for the same UK operator," Solstad said.

Solstad said in January that it had obtained a one-year charter for the Sea Forth PSV in the UK North Sea area, with the start-up in April.

Sea Forth's AIS data, as found on MarinTraffic, shows the vessel's next destination is "MAGNUS" as in the Magnus oil field in the UK North Sea, which is operated by EnQuest.



