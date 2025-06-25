Solstad Renews Marlink Partnership to Fuel its Digital Transformation

Marlink concluded an agreement to provide Solstad with next generation connectivity until the end of 2028.

Solstad adopted Marlink’s SealinkNextGen network solution, combining Starlink LEO as primary connectivity channel, together with guaranteed GEO-VSAT connectivity and MSS back-up solutions.

The agreement includes

• High throughput, low latency LEO communications enable the use of advanced applications including video and cloud computing;

• Crew can also enjoy enhanced access to social media and streaming applications to stay in touch with friends and family;

• Highly reliable VSAT will provide full redundancy for all applications on a global basis.

By using Starlink as the primary channel, Solstad can leverage faster throughput with flexible provision of bandwidth pooled across the fleet. Vessel managers can assign bandwidth where it is best needed, depending on deployment.