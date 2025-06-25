Marine Link
Wednesday, June 25, 2025

Solstad Renews Marlink Partnership to Fuel its Digital Transformation

Maritime Activity Reports, Inc.

June 25, 2025

Image courtesy Solstad

Image courtesy Solstad

Marlink concluded an agreement to provide Solstad with next generation connectivity until the end of 2028.

Solstad adopted Marlink’s SealinkNextGen network solution, combining Starlink LEO as primary connectivity channel, together with guaranteed GEO-VSAT connectivity and MSS back-up solutions.

The agreement includes
• High throughput, low latency LEO communications enable the use of advanced applications including video and cloud computing;
• Crew can also enjoy enhanced access to social media and streaming applications to stay in touch with friends and family;
• Highly reliable VSAT will provide full redundancy for all applications on a global basis.

By using Starlink as the primary channel, Solstad can leverage faster throughput with flexible provision of bandwidth pooled across the fleet. Vessel managers can assign bandwidth where it is best needed, depending on deployment.

Read the Magazine Sponsored by

Navigating AI in Maritime Sales & Marketing: Build Stronger Relationships that Will Grow Your Company

Subscribe for
Maritime Reporter E-News

Maritime Reporter E-News is the maritime industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email five times per week