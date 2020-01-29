Solstad Reups, Expands Deal with Marlink

Norwegian offshore services and supply vessel company Solstad Offshore has renewed its connectivity contract with Marlink, committing 65 offshore vessels to Sealink, Marlink’s high-throughput Ku-band VSAT service. Solstad’s vessels will be provided with Sealink Services and L-band backup to ensure seamless global connectivity.

Solstad sought a flexible, customized service to meet the diverse demands of its offshore support vessel (OSV) fleet, Marlink said. Building on more than 10 years of partnership, tha satellite communication provider worked with Solstad Offshore to meet their operational and ICT (Information Communications Technology) requirements, delivering a tailor-made setup consisting of five diverse packages that will allow Solstad to choose the hardware fitted to each vessel, ranging from basic 4G connectivity to a fully managed, high-throughput single or dual antenna VSAT system.

Christian Nesheim, ICT Director, Solstad Offshore, said, “Reliable links with shore are vital in today’s industry to ensure operational efficiency and vessel safety, as well as improving quality of life for vessel crews by keeping them in touch with families ashore. Many of our clients work in the highly demanding oil and energy sector, and by providing them with outstanding connectivity Solstad will continue to deliver value at every level.”

Marlink said its services for Solstad Offshore are made flexible through use of a so-called Self-Service portal, on board and on shore. Without needing to pick up the phone, users will be able up- or downgrade their bandwidth allocation, activate or deactivate services such as content filters, and change their coverage area. This adaptability will allow Solstad Offshore more control, for example by increasing the bandwidth for a vessel in alignment with current on-board requirements.

To avoid unauthorized use of the portal, user accounts will be allocated with various access rights. Support tickets, changes and invoices will also be handled via a customer portal, specifically designed to meet Solstad Offshore’ needs, and providing transparency for both users and managers.

Tore Morten Olsen, President Maritime, Marlink said, “By enabling our customers to configure their connectivity to their exact requirements, we increase the value and service experience for our customer.”

Christian Nesheim and Tore Morten Olsen (Photo: Marlink)

