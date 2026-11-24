Solus Power has demonstrated its Kratos portable energy system to Ministry of Defence (MoD) stakeholders at RMB Chivenor, marking a milestone in the development of deployable power solutions for military operations in contested environments.

Designed to deliver power at the point of need, Kratos is a modular energy system developed for operations where conventional infrastructure may be unavailable, compromised or denied.

The technology has been developed through an MoD-supported program involving UK Defence Innovation (UKDI), with technical collaboration from the Defence Science and Technology Laboratory (Dstl) and support from the UK Commando Force.

Following the demonstration, Kratos units will now be deployed to Norway for field trials to assess their capabilities under operational conditions.