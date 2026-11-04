On October 29, 2026, a Somali Pirate Action Group of 12 armed pirates hijacked the Iranian fishing dhow AZINI approximately 185 nautical miles east of Bandarbeyla, Puntland. The vessel’s crew reportedly included 21 Iranian fishermen and two Somali security guards.

On November 2, the Indian Navy freed the vessel following a 48-hour operation in the Arabian Sea, and all crew are reportedly safe.

The hijacking of AZINI is the first confirmed hijacking of the fourth quarter and the fourth confirmed hijacking of a dhow or fishing vessel off Somalia this year. It follows a string of seizures that peaked in the spring.

On January 1, the China-flagged LIAO DONG YU 578 (MMSI 412549025) was reportedly captured by pirates off Bandarbeyla while fishing, although official sources have not confirmed the hijacking. The Chinese Embassy in Somalia reported that a Chinese fishing vessel was released from pirate custody on March 2, but did not name the vessel.

On March 24, a PAG seized the Iran-flagged fishing dhow ALWASEEMI 786, which was abandoned under naval pressure on April 5. The fishing vessel ALKHARY 2 was hijacked on approximately April 20 and released on April 22. On April 25, a PAG seized the UAE-flagged dhow FAHAD 4 and reportedly used it as a mothership in an attempted attack on the MINERVA PISCES on April 28. The pirates then abandoned the dhow in the Arabian Sea on May 4 after their supplies ran short.

An unnamed dhow was reportedly hijacked on May 9 while en route to Kismayo, and its current status is unknown. At least two unnamed Iranian dhows were also reportedly seized and released after a $40,000 ransom payment, although official sources have not confirmed these incidents.

Why Attacks on Dhows Go Underreported

Attacks on dhows and fishing vessels by PAGs off Somalia are likely underreported. Many of the Iranian dhows fishing in the region are part of an unregulated fleet that does not broadcast IMO numbers and frequently operates with AIS off, a practice that may also serve as a defensive measure against piracy.

These vessels are also low-value targets. They command far smaller ransoms than merchant vessels, so their seizures draw less attention than attacks on commercial shipping. The confirmed count is very likely a floor rather than a full picture.

Why Pirates Target Fishing Vessels

Pirates are likely targeting fishing vessels for two reasons.