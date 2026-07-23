Sonplas Unveils Explosion-Proof Test Chambers for Fuel and Energy Components

German-based engineering firm Sonplas has developed explosion-proof thermal chambers designed to test fuel and energy system components under controlled temperature conditions in hazardous environments, as demand grows for validation of equipment used with alternative fuels such as hydrogen, methanol and ammonia.

The company said the chambers are designed for testing components including injectors, pumps, pressure sensors, complete fuel systems and power electronics under dynamic operating conditions.

The systems support temperatures ranging from -60°C to 180°C, allowing simulation of both cold-start and high-temperature operating scenarios.

According to Sonplas, the chambers use a nitrogen inerting system based on pressurized enclosure technology to prevent oxygen from entering the test environment, reducing the risk of combustion when testing components exposed to flammable or potentially explosive media.

“These applications often combine heavy, vibration-prone assemblies with the need for fast temperature changes. That’s where mechanical stability and thermal responsiveness have to work together,” said Alexander Groß, Mechanical Design Team Lead at Sonplas.

The chamber is equipped with a customizable base plate and C-channel profiles for installing customer-specific test setups (Credit: Sonplas)

Additional safety features include overpressure protection, leak containment and controlled door release.

The chambers are designed with all technical equipment mounted above the test enclosure, leaving the interior accessible for different test configurations. Temperature control is provided through an external unit connected to an internal heat exchanger rather than internal heating elements.

Sonplas said the systems are intended to support testing of components used with fuels including gasoline, hydrogen, methanol, ammonia, liquefied petroleum gas and natural gas, while providing flexibility to accommodate future propulsion and energy technologies.