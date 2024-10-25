Sorenson Joins St. Johns Ship Building in VP Role

St. Johns Ship Building announced it has appointed Jim Sorenson as Vice President of Government Sales. Sorenson will spearhead all government-related sales efforts at the Palatka, FLa.-based shipyard and report directly to Joe Rella, president of St. Johns Ship Building.

With over 20 years of experience in the maritime industry, Sorenson brings a wealth of expertise in government and commercial sales, project management and customer relations. Most recently, Sorenson served as director of sales at Willard Marine, Inc. Before his role at Willard Marine, Sorenson held key leadership positions at Lake Assault Boats and Silver Ships, Inc. His background also includes nearly a decade of service with the U.S. Coast Guard.

“We are thrilled to welcome Jim to the St. Johns Ship Building team,” Rella said. “His leadership and experience in government sales will play a key role in expanding our presence in this critical market, and we are confident that he will help drive continued growth and success for our company.”