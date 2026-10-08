SoundWaters, Derecktor Shipyards Share Inside Look into R/V Brewer

Derecktor Shipyards and SoundWaters welcomed state and local officials to Derecktor’s Mamaroneck shipyard yesterday for an inside look at the R/V Brewer, a new educational research vessel under construction for SoundWaters. Representatives from both organizations provided information about the vessel’s construction, why Derecktor was a good fit for the project and how this new vessel will play a key role in expanding SoundWaters’ marine science and environmental education programs on Long Island Sound and positively impact Mamaroneck-area students.

Commissioned by SoundWaters, the R/V Brewer is a 50-foot by 23-foot aluminum catamaran designed by Chartwell Marine. The vessel is currently being constructed by Derecktor Shipyards. Scheduled to launch in Spring 2027, the vessel will accommodate two crew members, three on-board educators and up to 30 passengers.

The program was designed specifically to advance SoundWaters’ educational mission of creating a better world through joyful learning on Long Island Sound while inspiring children and adults to become lifelong stewards of the environment. The R/V Brewer will include a wet/dry laboratory and specialized equipment for hands-on marine research, giving students the opportunity to conduct sophisticated field investigations and learn about Long Island Sound directly on the water.

SoundWaters currently reaches more than 30,000 students annually through its environmental education, youth development and community programs, serving more than 146 schools throughout the Long Island Sound region. The R/V Brewer will provide a new platform for SoundWaters to expand these hands-on learning experiences and connect 10,000 more students with the Sound every year.

The new vessel is named in honor of Jack Brewer, founder of Brewer Yacht Yard Group and a long-time member of the Northeast boating community. Brewer’s connection to Mamaroneck and the marine industry began with his family’s hardware business. While attending Columbia Business School, he learned that the nearby Post Road Boat Yard was for sale and decided to acquire it. That acquisition became the foundation for Brewer Yacht Yard Group, which grew into a network of marinas from Maryland to Maine. Brewer built the company around service, responsible business practices and a commitment to the waterfront. Naming SoundWaters’ new vessel in his honor recognizes his long-standing connection to the region’s marine community.